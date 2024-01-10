New York Giants Finally Cuts Ties With Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale

The fallout from the New York Giants’ recent coaching purge continues to unfold as reports emerge of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s less than rosy exit from the organization.

Despite Monday reports Martindale had issued his resignation, Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton reported early Wednesday that Martindale had not yet turned in his resignation to management.

“Wink Martindale took his ball and went home, sending word through channels to numerous media members that he was going to resign,” Stapleton tweeted. “He still has not turned in his resignation.”

Stapleton indicated the Giants were unwilling to fire him and risk the chance of him coaching for a rival.

“Giants don’t want to fire him and give him the freedom to do all he did behind the scenes, and go elsewhere without conditions.”

However, just hours later the Giants officially announced the embattled coordinators’ departure.

The team reportedly agreed to let Martindale sign elsewhere without restrictions and the Giants will keep the $3 million he was owed on his contract, according to an undisclosed source, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported. (RELATED: Head-Scratcher: Bears Fire Entire Offensive Staff But Keep Head Coach Matt Eberflus)

All in all, a big ol’ messy start to the Giants’ off-season continues to get messier. Martindale, after cursing out head coach Brian Daboll, according to sources, is now gone. The only high level staffer left outside of Daboll is offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Daboll expressed confidence Kafka would be back next season, but he also said that about Martendale.

The G-men need to clean it up and fast. After a season full of infighting and mediocrity, they failed to make the playoffs. It’s been twelve years since they last won the NFC East division. They need to reinvigorate the franchise with someone young and fresh like Antonio Pierce. If they don’t, the once-revered Mara family risks ruining their legacy as winners.