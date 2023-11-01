Editorial

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Shows Up In One Of The Greatest (And Most Fitting) Halloween Costumes You Will Ever See

BLOG
It's sad that Halloween is over ... but onto Thanksgiving! And at least Halloween 2023 was a banger, especially in sports, particularly with Victor Wembanyama. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @NBA]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @NBA]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

It’s kinda sad that Halloween is over … but on to Thanksgiving!

And at least Halloween 2023 was a banger, especially in sports. Athletes all around the shop took the opportunity to dress up as monsters, superheroes and more, putting a spotlight on their fun personalities that you usually wouldn’t see during in-play intensity.

But one costume that stood out in particular was donned by San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, with the 7-foot, 4-inch big-man wearing both a bodysuit and a tuxedo to become … SLENDERMAN! … ahead of the Spurs‘ road game against the Phoenix Suns.

Just check out this genius:

Man, he made that work so well, which is easy to do when you’re that tall and have the size of arms that man has … goodness gracious, it’s so fitting. Nice work, Wemby.

But, like I said earlier, he wasn’t the only one who got in on the Halloween fun in the sports world:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elena Delle Donne (@de11edonne)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ally (@allycbruder)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nashville Predators (@predsnhl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Oshie (@lauren.oshie)

Another successful Halloween in the books! (RELATED: Eagles, Commanders Fans Beat The Brakes Off Each Other In Straight-Up Rumble)

Now where’s that turkey?!