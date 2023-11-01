Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Shows Up In One Of The Greatest (And Most Fitting) Halloween Costumes You Will Ever See

It’s kinda sad that Halloween is over … but on to Thanksgiving!

And at least Halloween 2023 was a banger, especially in sports. Athletes all around the shop took the opportunity to dress up as monsters, superheroes and more, putting a spotlight on their fun personalities that you usually wouldn’t see during in-play intensity.

But one costume that stood out in particular was donned by San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, with the 7-foot, 4-inch big-man wearing both a bodysuit and a tuxedo to become … SLENDERMAN! … ahead of the Spurs‘ road game against the Phoenix Suns.

Just check out this genius:

Man, he made that work so well, which is easy to do when you’re that tall and have the size of arms that man has … goodness gracious, it’s so fitting. Nice work, Wemby.

But, like I said earlier, he wasn’t the only one who got in on the Halloween fun in the sports world:

Happy Halloween from Giannis. 😂 pic.twitter.com/42NuQFNTg2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 31, 2023

These are no pictures to burn. Great job by Connor Hellebuyck and his wife, Andrea, dressed as @tkelce and @taylorswift13! 📷: IG/Andrea_Fancy pic.twitter.com/oAOpet1fxB — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 25, 2023

Happy Halloween 👻 pic.twitter.com/tMKqgZMOUL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena Delle Donne (@de11edonne)

“Happy Halloween. Bee the force that cannot bee stopped.” pic.twitter.com/r0rSDgySL2 — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 31, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Cherry lips, crystal skies 💄 pic.twitter.com/qahkLMcUlq — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023

u ladies alright? pic.twitter.com/ZIZNfjvyF5 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ksenia Barbasheva (@ksenia_barbasheva)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally (@allycbruder)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nashville Predators (@predsnhl)

A̵i̵d̵e̵n̵ ̵H̵u̵t̵c̵h̵i̵n̵s̵o̵n̵ Sharkboy sighting outside of Ford Field 🦈 pic.twitter.com/gyuwCWQ7DW — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Oshie (@lauren.oshie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Wilson (Pischke) (@taylor_pischke)

Scenes from the tarmac 👻 pic.twitter.com/WUSRHYkbIP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023

Best dressed this Halloween pic.twitter.com/DLMP0MgHyQ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023

Yer a wizard Gradey 🪄 pic.twitter.com/jHiBLVLn5Q — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 31, 2023

Another successful Halloween in the books! (RELATED: Eagles, Commanders Fans Beat The Brakes Off Each Other In Straight-Up Rumble)

Now where’s that turkey?!