Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Shows Up In One Of The Greatest (And Most Fitting) Halloween Costumes You Will Ever See

It’s kinda sad that Halloween is over … but on to Thanksgiving!
And at least Halloween 2023 was a banger, especially in sports. Athletes all around the shop took the opportunity to dress up as monsters, superheroes and more, putting a spotlight on their fun personalities that you usually wouldn’t see during in-play intensity.
But one costume that stood out in particular was donned by San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, with the 7-foot, 4-inch big-man wearing both a bodysuit and a tuxedo to become … SLENDERMAN! … ahead of the Spurs‘ road game against the Phoenix Suns.
Just check out this genius:
Guess who 👀 https://t.co/gSji5d5fG1 pic.twitter.com/AX75clmWe0
— NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2023
Man, he made that work so well, which is easy to do when you’re that tall and have the size of arms that man has … goodness gracious, it’s so fitting. Nice work, Wemby.
But, like I said earlier, he wasn’t the only one who got in on the Halloween fun in the sports world:
Happy Halloween from Giannis. 😂 pic.twitter.com/42NuQFNTg2
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 31, 2023
These are no pictures to burn.
Great job by Connor Hellebuyck and his wife, Andrea, dressed as @tkelce and @taylorswift13!
📷: IG/Andrea_Fancy pic.twitter.com/oAOpet1fxB
— NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 25, 2023
Happy Halloween 👻 pic.twitter.com/tMKqgZMOUL
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2023
Where’s Paul doe? 👀🎃 pic.twitter.com/HfK4K5k7Z2
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2023
“Happy Halloween. Bee the force that cannot bee stopped.” pic.twitter.com/r0rSDgySL2
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 31, 2023
In a #Barbie world.
Sights and sounds from the B’s annual Halloween hospital visit at @mghfc and @BostonChildrens.#NHLBruins | @barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/ZOlKFA866A
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 27, 2023
Cherry lips, crystal skies 💄 pic.twitter.com/qahkLMcUlq
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023
u ladies alright? pic.twitter.com/ZIZNfjvyF5
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 30, 2023
Spooky good, Cap pic.twitter.com/cuIGN4eIqb
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 26, 2023
IT’S NOT A PHASE, MOM. 🤘@gglasgow61 | @Lions
📺: #LVvsDET — 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Lr1l0tpQdg
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023
Kyler Gordon’s spidey senses are tingling 🕷️ @kyler_gordon pic.twitter.com/7kXOjwaFB5
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2023
A̵i̵d̵e̵n̵ ̵H̵u̵t̵c̵h̵i̵n̵s̵o̵n̵ Sharkboy sighting outside of Ford Field 🦈 pic.twitter.com/gyuwCWQ7DW
— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023
Scenes from the tarmac 👻 pic.twitter.com/WUSRHYkbIP
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023
Best dressed this Halloween pic.twitter.com/DLMP0MgHyQ
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023
Yer a wizard Gradey 🪄 pic.twitter.com/jHiBLVLn5Q
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 31, 2023
Another successful Halloween in the books! (RELATED: Eagles, Commanders Fans Beat The Brakes Off Each Other In Straight-Up Rumble)
Now where’s that turkey?!