‘More Money Than God’: Shanna Moakler Claims Oscar De La Hoya Threatened Her During Their Breakup

Popular model, Shanna Moakler blasted her former fiance, boxing star Oscar De La Hoya, alleging he threatened her and attempted to intimidate her during their breakup.

Moakler spoke candidly on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, telling Bunnie XO that she was completely blindsided when De La Hoya ended their relationship. The couple had just had a baby girl together named Atiana, and Moakler discovered De La Hoya was having a public affair instead of going on a work trip. She went on to detail how he attempted to intimidate her by allegedly threatening her and their young child, calling the experience a “shitshow whirlwind.”

Moakler described watching television and realizing that De La Hoya wasn’t on a work trip when she saw him holding hands with another woman on the red carpet in Los Angeles. Moakler said she lost her breath as the realization of the lies began to set in. She noted she had just attempted to call him without success and continued to do so after seeing him on television. The model said her former fiance and the father of her child didn’t respond to her.

“He never called me again,” she said.

“He had his assistant Raul come to me and tell me that he no longer wanted to be with me,” Moakler said on the podcast, before stating that she and Raul cried together over the heartbreaking news.

“I just remember sitting at the balcony of that Bel Air mansion with a bottle of vodka and a cigarette and being like, what the fuck am I gonna do now? And I thought in that moment that my life was over,” she said.

The radio silence continued for one month until Moakler and De La Hoya met up to talk in the car.

“I just said to him, why did you, like why did you do that?”

“Like why did you internationally humiliate me, and he just said, ‘Chemical imbalance.’ That’s what he said to me,” Moakler recalled.

“And I said ok, I was just like well I don’t wanna legally go after you like can you help me, like I don’t know what I’m going to do, like where am I going to live? Like I don’t know what to do,” she said on the podcast.

“He goes, ‘You already took me to court for child support and I’m not happy about that,’ and he goes, ‘If you sue me for alimony,’ he goes, ‘I’m not going to see you or the baby until she’s 16.'”

“So he got out of the car, and I’ll never forget this, and he went around … and he knocked at the window and I rolled it down and he goes: ‘I have more money than God, don’t be too hard on me,’ and he left.”

De La Hoya stuck to his word and didn’t see his daughter until she was approximately 16 years old.