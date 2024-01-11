Buffalo Bills Fan Shot And Killed Near Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium

South Florida police say that a 30-year-old Buffalo Bills fan was shot and killed by a man following an altercation near Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins play. The shooting took place after the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in both teams’ regular season finale.

After Sunday night’s game, Dylan Brody Isaacs and his friends were headed back to their vehicle, while on the way, they had an altercation with another individual who was in his vehicle. The incident happened a few blocks from the stadium, according to a news release from Miami Gardens police, per ESPN.

While arguing, the man pulled out a firearm and shot at Isaacs, who was killed at the scene, according to authorities, per the outlet.

Buffalo Bills fan shot and killed near Miami Dolphins’ stadium after game https://t.co/mjAKSTyEhP pic.twitter.com/FFydtADEmR — New York Post (@nypost) January 9, 2024

After the shooting, the individual fled in a Honda Accord, which was found the next day in Palm Beach County. As a part of the investigation, the vehicle was seized. A suspect has been identified — as well as interviewed — by detectives, however, the person’s name has not been released, according to ESPN.

Police are still currently investigating, per the outlet.

As of Thursday morning, over $100,000 has been raised by a GoFundMe page, with the money being used to cover Isaacs’ funeral costs and to also transport him to Six Nations, which is Canada’s biggest First Nation reserve. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Drives Her Car Into Jaguars’ Practice Facility On Purpose — Is It Because They Missed The Playoffs?)

Issac was from Hollywood, Florida, according to his Facebook, per ESPN.