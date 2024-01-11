Jewish Man Taunted While Describing Antisemitism He’s Experienced Since His Family Were Murdered By Hamas

Footage of a Jewish man sharing his experiences of antisemitism at a committee hearing Tuesday has gone viral.

You may have seen the videos of a group of masked up San Francisco residents dancing and celebrating the passage of a resolution calling for a sustained ceasefire in Gaza. No, this vote did nothing in terms of actually contributing toward a ceasefire. But it did bring out some of the most racist people the Bay Area has to offer.

One Jewish man, seen in a clip shared by the Jewish Community Relations Council, described to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors committee how five members of his immediate family were murdered at Kibbutz Be’eri by Hamas terrorists Oct. 7, 2023.

“Two of those family, this is my first cousins, were taken hostage, Noga and Shiri Weiss, and they were released as part of that second day of the releases of hostages,” the man told the crowd.

“And I can tell you that this resolution does one thing. It fuels antisemitism and hatred, as exemplified in this room right now,” he continued, as a group of ugly monsters taunted and jeered the man behind him.

WATCH: A San Francisco Jewish man bravely shares his experiences with antisemitism after losing five family members at Kibbutz Be’eri, including two kidnapped by Hamas, only to be met with boos and jeers from anti-Israel activists. pic.twitter.com/waUybyoXtg — JCRC Bay Area (@SFJCRC) January 10, 2024

The crowd grew louder as the man described the blatant racism around him.

“I have never, since I moved to San Francisco, seen this kind of hatred against a minority group. Ever,” he noted. “A public demonstration of hate against a minority group.” (RELATED: George Soros Defended Hamas In Horrendous 2007 Article)

I’ve met some stupid, ignorant, hateful people in my life. But the world doesn’t seem to make them quite like they do in California. In what was once a bastion of hippiedom and the peace and love movement, now resides a collection of mentally ill, genocidal maniacs who can barely read.

The man rightly noted that if it were any other minority group being so disgustingly attacked, it would be considered unacceptable behavior.

“My kids and I do not feel safe in San Francisco,” concluding with a statement on how the resolution is going to make America and the world a far more dangerous place for the Jewish people. (RELATED: We Asked People At A Pro-Palestinian Protest To Condemn Hamas Violence. Then Things Got Aggressive.)

If you were in this meeting to support Hamas, I pray you don’t have daughters. I pray your sons see past your blind venom for the Jewish people. I also pray you see your place in the history books as perpetuating the normality of violence against others and evolve to a place where you can mitigate the damage you’re continuing to cause.