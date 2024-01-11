President Of Left-Wing Group Behind Trump’s Colorado Ballot Removal Visited Biden White House Multiple Times

The CEO of the left-wing legal group behind former President Donald Trump’s removal from the Colorado ballot went to the Biden White House multiple times last year, visitor logs show.

Noah Bookbinder, president and CEO of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), visited the White House twice in 2023, visitor logs from January to September 2023 indicate. (RELATED: There’s A Direct Line Between Joe Biden’s Deep State And Trump Getting Removed From Colorado’s Ballot)

He first visited on Jan. 6, 2023, the two-year anniversary of the 2021 Capitol riot, to watch Biden award the Presidential Citizens Medal to law enforcement officers who responded to the unrest, a CREW spokesperson told the Caller. The visitor logs appear to confirm Bookbinder’s attendance at the event.

Bookbinder began working for the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in March 2022 as part of the Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), according to his bio on the DHS website. His name no longer appears on the HSAC membership list.

Bookbinder appeared at the White House a second time in March for a presentation by the HSAC’s Openness and Transparency DHS Subcommittee, the CREW spokesperson said. White House visitor logs indicate that Bookbinder was also among a group of individuals who met with Commerce Department official Maya James.

Bookbinder did not discuss the Trump ballot case with Biden officials during either visit, the spokesperson added.

Records of White House visits from October to December 2023 have yet to be released. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

CREW orchestrated the legal challenge to Trump’s ballot eligibility in Colorado, culminating in a 4-3 state supreme court ruling in December disqualifying Trump from the Republican primary ballot. The left-wing organization fundraised off the Colorado decision immediately after it was announced.

Colorado’s supreme court ruling is based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifying individuals from holding office if they have engaged in insurrection. Democratic Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows made similar arguments when she issued a ruling later in December that barred Trump from the state’s primary ballot.

Trump is the clear frontrunner to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to the RealClearPolitics state and national polling averages.

The former president has not been charged with or convicted of insurrection.

Trump and the Colorado Republican Party have appealed the Colorado decision to the U.S. Supreme Court and has appealed Bellows’ ruling.

Trump remains on the Colorado primary ballot while the legal challenge proceeds.