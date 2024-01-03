DHS Advisory Council Removes Noah Bookbinder From Membership List

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Advisory Council appeared to remove from its membership list the president and CEO of the left-wing legal group behind former President Donald Trump being removed from Colorado’s ballot.

Noah Bookbinder, president and CEO of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the left-wing group responsible for building the case that resulted in Trump’s disqualification from the Colorado ballot, is no longer listed as a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (RELATED: There’s A Direct Line Between Joe Biden’s Deep State And Trump Getting Removed From Colorado’s Ballot)

Bookbinder’s name appeared on the advisory council’s list as recently as December 2023, internet archives show. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appointed Bookbinder in March 2022 to the DHS advisory council, Bookbinder’s archived bio on the membership page states.

House Republicans will be starting impeachment proceedings Jan. 10 against Mayorkas because of record high levels of illegal immigration.

DHS and CREW did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The membership list update was first reported by the National Pulse, a conservative news outlet.

Bookbinder has been an active member of the DHS advisory council, participating in meetings and working on a report published in March 2023 by the Openness and Transparency DHS Subcommittee. He also spoke up during a meeting in August 2022 about a “disinformation” report by the Disinformation Best Practices and Safeguards DHS Subcommittee, meeting minutes show.

Bookbinder is the former chief counsel for criminal justice for the Senate Judiciary Committee and a former trial attorney for the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) public integrity section. He repeatedly donated to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show.

Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Dec. 19 to disqualify Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars candidates who have participated in an insurrection. Trump has not been charged with or convicted for fomenting insurrection. (RELATED: Left-Wing Legal Group Behind Trump Ballot Removal Immediately Fundraises Off Colorado Ruling)

“Our Constitution clearly states that those who violate their oath by attacking our democracy are barred from serving in government. It has been an honor to represent the petitioners, and we look forward to ensuring that this vitally important ruling stands,” Bookbinder said in a press release celebrating the Colorado ruling.

CREW has also called for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign and face congressional scrutiny because of gifts he received from billionaire Harlan Crow.

Trump and the Colorado Republican party are appealing the Colorado decision to the Supreme Court. The former president will remain on the state’s ballot in the meantime.