Arrest Made At Miley Cyrus’ Residence As Stalker Breaks Court Order: REPORT

Law enforcement officers arrested Alexander Karddalian early Friday after he allegedly broke the terms of a restraining order and showed up at Miley Cryus’ home.

Karddalian reportedly showed up at Cryus’ home with a stuffed animal — an alleged clear violation of the restraining order against him that restricted him from attending the famous singer’s residence, according to TMZ. Police responded to a call placed by Cyrus’ security team at approximately 1:00 a.m., promptly arrested Karddalian and took him into custody. Cyrus was inside her residence at the time but was uninjured and made no contact with Karddalian during this encounter.

Cyrus’ security team reportedly noticed someone on her property and noted the man was holding a stuffed animal he allegedly planned to hand to the singer as a gift.

They quickly realized the man in question was Karddalian, and they were able to detain him until police arrived on-scene, according to TMZ. He had previously attended Cyrus’ property and was familiar with the officers.

Cyrus previously noted the 52-year-old man had been stalking her since at least 2018 and had done time behind bars in San Quentin. He reportedly promised to appear at her home as soon as he got out of jail, and he made good on his word by making his way to her residence upon being released in 2022. Cyrus claimed he continued to stalk her regularly, according to TMZ.

The famous singer successfully obtained a restraining order against Karddalian in September 2023. He allegedly made a series of sexually charged comments about her and wrote her a letter that stated he didn’t care if he lived or died, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Stalker Arrested At Kelly Clarkson’s Home After Violating Restraining Order)

Within the court filing, Cyrus said Karddalian was “dealing with severe mental health challenges” and claimed he had a “dangerous fixation and/or obsession with her life.”