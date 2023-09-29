Miley Cyrus Gets Restraining Order After Stalker Showed Up At Her Home Just Days After Release From Prison: REPORT

Miley Cyrus has reportedly received court-ordered protection from alleged stalker Alexander Kardalian, who went to her home after he was released from jail in August.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that Cyrus went to court in late September and successfully obtained a temporary restraining order against 52-year-old Kardalian, who she claims is obsessed with her. Cyrus said she became fearful after his advances toward her escalated, including when he showed up at her residence just days after getting out of prison in August after being locked up since Dec. 2022, per the outlet. She also claimed that Kardalian is using her address for his health insurance and that he wrote a letter to her saying if she didn’t write back he “doesn’t give a fuck if he lives,” according to TMZ.

Cyrus said she is afraid for her own safety as well as that of her mother, Tish, and boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, TMZ reported.

The pop star alleged that Kardalian has been obsessing over her since 2018 and has flooded her mailbox with obsessive letters, per the outlet. The famous singer also claimed that her alleged stalker has requested money and has made disturbing, sexually explicit comments about his desire for her, according to TMZ.

Cyrus said Kardalian escalated his “obsessive behavior” in 2022 by showing up to her Los Angeles property twice and that even when he was locked up in San Quentin State Prison, he continued to harass her by sending a letter declaring his intention to return to her home, per the outlet.

Police removed Kardalian from Cyrus’ property in August after issuing him a warning that he would be arrested if he returned, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Issues Warrant For Drew Barrymore’s Alleged Stalker)

Legal documents showed that Cyrus believes Kardalian is suffering from “severe mental health challenges” and that he has a “dangerous fixation and/or obsession” with her, the outlet reported.

Kardalian is now required to stay at least 100 yards away from Cyrus, her home, her car and any venues where she’s performing, according to TMZ.