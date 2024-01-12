Elementary School Teacher Sacked For Moonlighting As ‘Orgasm-Pope’

An elementary school teacher in Austria lost her job after the local school board discovered her side gig as an online sex coach, according to CBS News.

The 47-year-old teacher, known as the “orgasm-pope” on TikTok and Facebook, reportedly conducted coaching sessions for paying customers over Zoom, claiming that her services would help them achieve an “explosive sex life with multiple orgasms,” the outlet noted.

Local school authorities fired the teacher “after careful consideration,” citing a loss of public confidence in the teacher to fulfill her proper duties, CBS reported. She reportedly taught gym class while offering learning support at the school since 2016.

“This decision was made after involving all the relevant parties, conducting the necessary investigations and after careful consideration,” said school board head Alfred Klampfer, according to the outlet. (RELATED: School Busts 2nd Teacher In Less Than A Month For Selling Porn On OnlyFans)

But the teacher has reportedly maintained her innocence and noted that she had never shown herself naked on the internet, according to CBS. She has since hired a lawyer to dispute in court the school board’s decision to let her go, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Tennessee Middle School Teacher Suspended For Allegedly Masturbating In Front Of Students)

“I would have thought that a school board in the 21st century would be a bit more enlightened,” the teacher reportedly said, according to CBS.