Iconic Television Director Robert Butler Dead At 95

Robert Butler, television director of iconic series such as “Star Trek,” “Batman” and “Moonlighting,” passed away Nov. 3 at the age of 95, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The Emmy Award-winning director left a significant mark on the television industry. Butler’s career in entertainment began as an usher at CBS after graduating from UCLA with a major in English, per his obituary. In 1959, he earned his first credit as a director for an episode of the military comedy-drama, “Hennesey.”

Over the years, Butler became known for directing pilot episodes for a range of shows, including “Hogan’s Heroes” (1965), the original “Star Trek” (1966), “Batman” (1966), “The Blue Knight” (1973), “Hill Street Blues” (1978), “Moonlighting” (1985), “Sisters” (1991) and “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” (1993).

Robert Butler, Director on Pilots for ‘Batman,’ ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Hill Street Blues,’ Dies at 95 https://t.co/o3etQabqQW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 11, 2023

Butler received two Emmy Awards during his career: one for “The Blue Knight” pilot in 1973 and another in 1981 for “Hill Street Blues.” The Directors Guild of America (DGA) honored him in 2015 with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Television Direction. (RELATED: Jamie Christopher, Assistant Director For Marvel And ‘Harry Potter,’ Dead At 52)

Throughout his career, Butler directed episodes for numerous television shows, including “The Twilight Zone,” “The Fugitive, Mister Roberts,” “The Waltons,” “Columbo” and many more. He also directed films and television movies, such as “Disney’s Guns in the Heather” (1969), “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes” (1969), “The Barefoot Executive” (1971) and “Turbulence” (1997), among others, his obituary continued.

DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter praised Butler’s significant impact on television. “Few directors have changed the face of television as much as Bob did—his impact on the medium is truly immeasurable and this loss to our Guild is deeply felt,” she said in a statement.