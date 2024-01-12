‘Not In My District’: AOC Blows Off Question About NYC School Shut Down To House Illegal Immigrants

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Thursday dismissed a Fox Business reporter’s question about New York City shutting down a school to use it to shelter illegal immigrants.

James Madison High School in Brooklyn announced students would “pivot to remote learning” Tuesday in order to accommodate 2,000 illegal immigrants sheltered at Floyd Bennett Field. Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn asked Ocasio-Cortez about the school shutdown. (RELATED: ‘What’s Next?’: Dem Assemblywoman Rips Biden, Adams Over NYC School’s Use For Illegal Aliens)

“You know, I think it’s — Again, this is not, it’s not in my district,” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx according to the Cook Political Report, responded. “I think it’s very clear here that what’s most important is that we identify a facility that’s appropriate for these folks. I don’t anticipate this being a long-term solution. It shouldn’t be a long-term solution.”

WATCH:



“Wow, what a non-answer!” former MTV VJ Kennedy said in response.

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City defended the decision to shut down the school, citing an imminent storm with strong winds. Adams announced budget cuts to address the influx of over 130,000 migrants in November, including cuts in hiring police officers and has also sued bus companies that bring illegal immigrants to New York City.

Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona began busing migrants to New York City and other so-called “sanctuary” cities in 2022.

“Yeah, it’s not my district, you guys, so I don’t really have to worry about anything,” Kennedy said. “It’s her policies and that’s the problem, is people like AOC aren’t taking ownership of their philosophy, which is bankrupting cities across the country and people in New York, people in Chicago never really had to think about the immigration crisis, because to them it was theoretical. Well, now it’s actual.”

