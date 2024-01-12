Massive Porbeagle Shark Caught On Camera Attacking Fisherman’s Pollock Catch Off Massachusetts

This would’ve scared the everlasting hell out of me, but what a cool camera catch.

Coastal New England is quiet in January, this due to all of the “snowbirds” who come down here to Florida and annoy us people who actually live here, but I digress.

Despite the empty beaches and lack of saltwater fishing opportunities, however, anglers still have the option of going to the southern Gulf of Maine to enjoy some quality pollock fishing.

Well, a couple of people who were doing this last week — Captain Cam Faria and Jonny Rego (an RI Kayak Fishing Adventures kayak and shore fishing guide) — were pollock fishing and happened to be recording (GoPro) at the same time. And even though it might have been a little terrifying because of it smashing into the side of their boat, they caught a massive porbeagle shark on camera. Yeah, it might have got their pollock, but the content gold is a fair trade.

WATCH:

This video is quite the gem in my opinion.

Not only did these guys catch a porbeagle shark on camera, but the thing is huge. And then you have the fact that it attacked their hefty-sized pollock. That in itself makes it a gem.

But then it gets even better at the fact that a lot of sharks have come down here to Florida and the southern part of the United States (and lower) to stay away from the cold — just like you annoying snowbirds. They’re lucky there was a shark left to do something like this. (RELATED: ‘Critically Endangered’: Rare Whitetip Shark Caught On Video In Cayman Islands)

I’d be proud of this one, boys. This is one of those rare instances that you won’t see much.