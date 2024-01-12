‘Too Much At Stake’: Tammy Bruce Criticizes First Lady For Enabling Biden’s 2024 Reelection Bid

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce chided first lady Jill Biden for not trying to prevent her husband from running for reelection on Fox Business’ “Varney & Company” Friday.

The first lady said Biden’s “age is an asset” when asked to respond to concerns about how elderly he is in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday. Bruce understood the first lady’s support for Biden, but criticized her for allowing him to run in 2024 because she believes his presidency has been a failure. (RELATED: ‘Just So Old’: Democrats Reveal Why They Don’t Want Biden To Run Again)

WATCH:

“This is a woman defending her husband. You understand that and respect that,” Bruce stated. “But a woman defending her husband would also remove him from an environment that not only is damaging his reputation and legacy but damaging the company he is working for or the country he is leading.”

Bruce indicated Biden wants to hold onto power to protect himself and his family because of the legal jeopardy they are confronting.

“I would suggest that it’s part of that family. This is the most power President Biden will ever have. His family is under a microscope. His son just went through a hearing at a court and we’re finding out what he might be facing. Him being president for himself, his brother, his daughter-in-law, son, I think he’s gonna fight even more to maintain that position,” Bruce asserted. “But there is too much at stake… This is where other people have to matter first and those other people are the American citizens, everyone around the world hoping that there’s not more engagement militarily.” “Scary stuff,” Varney responded.

America has faced several international crises during Biden’s presidency, including in East Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and migrants flooding the southern border. Bruce said that she believes the first lady needs to try and prevent her husband from seeking a second term because of his inability to adequately respond to these conflicts.

Biden is running for reelection despite numerous Americans believing he is too elderly for the position. He is the oldest president in American history, and 73% of voters view him as “too old to run for president,” according to a September poll by The Wall Street Journal. Moreover, 25% of Americans think the words “old,” “outdated,” “retire,” “elderly,” “aging,” “senile” and “dementia” when they think about Biden, according to an August poll by The Associated Press/NORC.

“We deserve better from Jill Biden,” Bruce said. “She can stop this. She can make decisions and she’s not. I was relying on her to not let him run, because it would be this. She did it, she now has to step up. She knows better, so shame on her unless she does the right thing.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

