Normally Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Annoy The Living Hell Out Of Me, But This Outright Adorable Story Is Too Great

Who had Taylor Swift hanging out with Bernie Kosar on their bingo card?

Like the headline reads, normally Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce annoy the living hell out of me, but this story (with special guest Bernie Kosar, who won a national championship with my Miami Hurricanes back in 1983) is just too adorable and glorious to pass up. (RELATED: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Blasts His Own Team, And Then Cringes Everybody Out By Not Knowing What ‘Commitment’ Means)

It appears the power couple’s relationship is going great, a lot better than most of us anticipated, and that’s especially true when you consider what Super Bowl champion Bernie Kosar revealed regarding what Taylor did for Travis before the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game.

The Cane legend said Taylor came to the game with cinnamon rolls, giving her boyfriend Travis something to eat beforehand, and Bernie himself also got a “little nibble” of Taylor’s cinnamon rolls.

Bernie Kosar talking about how Taylor made Cinnamon Rolls for Travis… IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/TUD5KKwIUo — grace 🐿️⸆⸉ (@YeehawTayvis) December 19, 2023

Here’s a shot of Taylor’s famous cinnamon rolls:

TayBaker making cinnamon rolls for her bf 🤭🥹 pic.twitter.com/GCrEY3hMH6 — Leti🪩🇧🇷 (@Letty13Swifite) December 19, 2023

And it wasn’t just about the cinnamon rolls either. Kosar went on to explain how humble Taylor is and how it’s easy to hang out with her.

Bernie Kosar talking about how awesome Taylor is :’) pic.twitter.com/BJYVCZlnft — grace 🐿️⸆⸉ (@YeehawTayvis) December 19, 2023

This is saying a lot, because certain stuff that’s considered “cute” by society’s standards has a tendency to make me cringe, and cringe hard. So if I’m finding this ordeal to be adorable, you know it’s adorable.

I can’t lie, man. This whole thing is cute as hell and earns Taylor and Travis some cool points.