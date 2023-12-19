Editorial

Normally Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Annoy The Living Hell Out Of Me, But This Outright Adorable Story Is Too Great

BLOG
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Who had Taylor Swift hanging out with Bernie Kosar on their bingo card?

Like the headline reads, normally Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce annoy the living hell out of me, but this story (with special guest Bernie Kosar, who won a national championship with my Miami Hurricanes back in 1983) is just too adorable and glorious to pass up. (RELATED: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Blasts His Own Team, And Then Cringes Everybody Out By Not Knowing What ‘Commitment’ Means)

It appears the power couple’s relationship is going great, a lot better than most of us anticipated, and that’s especially true when you consider what Super Bowl champion Bernie Kosar revealed regarding what Taylor did for Travis before the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers game.

The Cane legend said Taylor came to the game with cinnamon rolls, giving her boyfriend Travis something to eat beforehand, and Bernie himself also got a “little nibble” of Taylor’s cinnamon rolls.

Here’s a shot of Taylor’s famous cinnamon rolls:

And it wasn’t just about the cinnamon rolls either. Kosar went on to explain how humble Taylor is and how it’s easy to hang out with her.

This is saying a lot, because certain stuff that’s considered “cute” by society’s standards has a tendency to make me cringe, and cringe hard. So if I’m finding this ordeal to be adorable, you know it’s adorable.

I can’t lie, man. This whole thing is cute as hell and earns Taylor and Travis some cool points.