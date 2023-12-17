Taylor Swift Appears To Be Shouting ‘F*CK’ On Live TV NFL Broadcast

Superstar Taylor Swift appeared to shout “f*ck” on live National Football League (NFL) broadcasting during a Sunday game between her boyfriends team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England Patriots.

Swift, who has been dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was captured on television yelling in response to a Chiefs missed touchdown after Kelce had been shoved to the ground. It appears that in the heat of the moment Swift had yelled “f*ck” while she was sitting next to musician Alan Haim. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Attends Star-Studded Gaza Fundraiser)

Taylor Swift not too happy after that Chiefs drive. pic.twitter.com/VIlGKNZZZE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 17, 2023

Prior to the moment, the Chiefs were attempting to gain another touchdown as Kelce had run to the end zone appearing to be wide open before Patriots cornerback Miles Bryant pushed him to the ground. Kelce appeared to be knocked onto his back as the crowd could be heard going wild.

Taylor Swift ain’t afraid to cut an F bomb loose pic.twitter.com/QexqC4Hrx9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 17, 2023

This, however, is not Swift’s first game as she has been reportedly dating Kelce for some time. The duo sparked massive online attention when Swift first started appearing at the Chiefs games in September supporting her new boyfriend. (RELATED: NFL Fans Compare Taylor Swift To Yoko Ono After Chiefs Lose In Heartbreaking Fashion)

The superstar stated that the two originally began “hanging out” after she had been “put on blast” by the tight end football player in his podcasting, according to her recent Time Magazine interview.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift told Time Magazine.

Since she has appeared at multiple games, the NFL’s attention towards the superstar has not only reportedly bumped merch sales for Kelce’s jersey, but also the NFL’s viewer ratings, according to the Associated Press.