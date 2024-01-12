Two Women Accuse Actor Vincent Gallo Of Inappropriate Conduct

Two actresses accused Vincent Gallo of making sexually explicit and threatening comments toward them.

The women claimed they were subjected to inappropriate conduct by Gallo while auditioning for “The Policeman” in November 2023, according to Rolling Stone. They claim the actor made sexually explicit comments toward them during the casting process. One of the women going by the name ‘Emily,’ alleged Gallo told her, “If I say to suck my dick or I will kill you, I want you, you the person, not you the character, not you the actor, but you, to truly believe you will die if you don’t do as I say,” according to Rolling Stone.

One of the actresses said she was auditioning to play the role of a female rape victim that is later killed, and she was aware of the nudity and the nature of the scenes but did not expect to be subjected to sexual and explicit comments that seemed real, and not part of the character’s experience.

The other woman, going by the name ‘Jane’ echoed a complaint very similar in nature to Emily’s.

“I may ask you to suck my cock on screen, and I want an actress who is not going to put up a fight about that,” she claimed Gallo said.

“You’re going to be offended by what I ask you, but I don’t want any of your personal feminist values. You don’t want to do this, you don’t think it’s fair, but you know what? The victim didn’t have a choice, and neither will you as the actress,” Gallo reportedly said, according to Rolling Stone.

Jane said Gallo went on to say, “Of course we can’t ACTUALLY have you give me head on screen, but the point is that I want someone who will not stop production to call their agent, or complain, etc. because they are offended.”

“In order to truly tell the story in an ‘accurate way,’ he needed actresses who were willing to have their ‘minds and bodies be 100 percent dominated by him’ from the moment they arrived on set,” Jane alleged.

Jane’s written complaint accused Gallo of saying, “I may ask you to get nude at any time, and I need an actress who is going to do it, because that’s what the victim would’ve done to stay alive,” according to Rolling Stone.

Gallo reportedly insisted that once the role was accepted, the actress would have “zero negotiations about what was being done to me on set” and he allegedly demanded the actress “had to give blanket consent,” or would be at risk of being fired. (RELATED: Woman Files Lawsuit Accusing Jamie Foxx Of Sexual Assault At Trendy NYC Bar: REPORT)

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA confirmed an investigation is now underway into the allegations against Gallo, according to People.