‘All My Children’ Star Alec Musser Dead At 50

Alec Musser passed away at the age of 50 Friday at his home in California, TMZ reported.

The actor, known for his role in the soap opera “All My Children,” has passed away, as confirmed by Paige Press, Musser’s fiancée. Musser’s uncle, Robert, also verified the news, though the specifics regarding the cause of death remain undisclosed, according to TMZ.

Musser’s acting career was brief as he only had six acting credits. It was marked by his memorable portrayal of Del Henry in the soap opera “All My Children” from 2005 to 2007, where he appeared in 43 episodes. His talent extended beyond the soap opera, with roles in other productions such as “Grown Ups,” “Rita Rocks,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Road to the Altar,” TMZ noted. (RELATED:Longtime Soap Opera Star Nancy Frangione Dead At Age 70)

Alec Musser dead at 50: All My Children soap star and fitness model passes away at his home in Del Mar https://t.co/4jZtPxhdO7 pic.twitter.com/zHlwC69q24 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 14, 2024

Apart from his acting, Musser was also renowned for his fitness modeling career. He was featured on the covers of several fitness magazines, including Men’s Health, Men’s Workout, and Exercise Health, the outlet reported.

In recent years, Musser may not have been as active in Hollywood, but he maintained a significant presence on social media. His posts frequently highlighted his ongoing commitment to health and fitness, his active lifestyle, and his interactions with loved ones. His online persona did not hint at any troubles, making the news of his unexpected passing even more shocking to fans and followers.