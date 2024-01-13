NFL And ESPN On Verge Of Massive Deal That Would Give The League A Stake Into The Four-Letter Network: REPORT

You know how I always say the NFL is a modern-day Rome with no end in sight?

Yep… And it only seems to be ratcheting up at the fact that the NFL is reportedly in talks with ESPN to obtain a stake in the four-letter network.

Conversations between the two giants are steamrolling along smoothly, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, with things being so deep into the process that both the NFLPA and team owners have been informed about the potential deal because of revenue-sharing implications.

If the deal goes through, it would reportedly see ESPN becoming the new management of the NFL‘s in-house media division, which is more commonly known as NFL Media. They would run the iconic NFL Red Zone, NFL Network, NFL+ and the legendary NFL Films.

With ESPN taking over, the NFL would receive equity in the network in exchange.

NEWS: ESPN and the NFL are in advanced talks that would give league a stake in the network, The Post has learned.https://t.co/trsHL0ZPzU — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 13, 2024

We all know what’s going on here. Disney is struggling, and badly at that, and have found themselves a golden ticket.

Yeah, I’m a bit concerned due to ESPN’s track record over the past decade or so of having horrible television, but with how powerful and particular the NFL is, I’ll think we’ll be fine and essentially get the same product. If anything, this is just Mickey Mouse trying to get out of the hole and the league trying to get more Roman-like.

Beneficial for both sides, but the win definitely has to go to the NFL here. (RELATED: Say What You Want About ESPN, But They Went All Out For Their Employees With This 13-Year Emmy Scheme: REPORT)

Being a sports league and having a stake in a massive corporate television network like ESPN?

That’s crazy.