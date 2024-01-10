Taylor Swift, Subscriptions And Cupcake-ism: What The Hell Is Going On With The NFL?

The NFL is getting all weird on us …

It’s been another entertaining season of football, I think we would all agree with that (though December has been a bit hectic as a Miami Dolphins fan, per usual), but we’ve got some problems going on with the NFL that just can’t be ignored.

It all started with the Taylor Swift phenomenon and has now led into this Peacock craze with the playoffs just being days away, and throughout the entire process of this, it’s been full of softness (and possibly a little corruption) courtesy of the referees. I think we would all agree the officiating has been horrendous this year, and, well … cupcakey.

And speaking of the marshmallow style of the league today, the Chiefs have to be at the helm of that in terms of teams. I mean, hell, not only are they doing the whole Taylor Swift thing, but they’re setting new standards for hype videos:

It truly amazes me what’s going on with the Kansas City Chiefs right now, almost like they’re trying to become the poster child of bubblegum teams in not just football, but all of sports.

Like, seriously … why are we doing Hallmark movies? Why are we embracing SWIFTY-ISM?

Oh, we know why.

Which brings me to the league and this whole nonsense with a PLAYOFF game being on the streaming service Peacock, you know, NOT FREE TV — MAKING HARD-WORKING FANS PAY FOR POSTSEASON ACTION.

The elitism is real, ladies and gentlemen.

When the NFL originally announced back in May that a playoff game was going to be on Peacock, we were all left with a bad taste in our mouth because we all knew it was a money grab. Now that we’re just around the corner from that game and ‘Taylor + Travis’ is a thing, it’s even more obvious … because, of course, they would choose the Chiefs game to get every single Swifty to subscribe to get every single dollar they can like the true leeches they are.

It’s just so obvious what’s going on — money, money, money, that’s what it’s all about.

Like what Tony said on “The Sopranos”:

Unfortunately, none of this is gonna get better. Quite the contrary. Our world is run by money, and the NFL is no exception.

So basically, we’re in a situation where we’re gonna have to adapt. We’re all gonna have to figure out how to become Taylor Swift fans and learn all the words to “Shake It Off.” We’re all gonna have to be entertained by players hugging each other instead of angering the referees with big hits. We’re all gonna be forced to have 936 different subscriptions to watch our football We’re all gonna have to become Kansas City Chiefs fans because “it’s the right thing to do.”

Oh, and hype videos are now Hallmark movies, how could I forget — I still can’t get over that absolute CRINGE.

And quite frankly, it’s sickening as hell.

Taylor Swift, subscriptions, cupcake-ism … what the hell is going on with my NFL?