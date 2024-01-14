13-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies After Being Shot In Back Of Head While Playing Video Games, Police Say

A 13-year-old boy in Miami Gardens, Florida died Saturday night after a friend reportedly shot him in the back of the head by accident, police say, according to WPLG Local 10 News.

Local police received a call at around 7:40 p.m. and when officers responded they found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, the outlet reported.

TEENAGE TRAGEDY – A teenage tragedy occurred in Miami Gardens Saturday night when a 13-year-old was killed after being shot in the head while his friends played with a gun. https://t.co/kQJ48hxoVP — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 14, 2024

The teenager was having a video game session with some friends in a bedroom, but one of his friends got hold of a gun and accidentally shot him, detectives noted, according the outlet.

The victim was airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in a nearby city where he was later pronounced dead, the outlet noted. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrive To Find Three Young Children With Gunshot Wounds Outside Home, Arrest Father)



Authorities reportedly detained and questioned multiple individuals. An adult was at home when the incident occurred, according to CBS News. But it remains unclear as of Sunday afternoon if anyone has been or will be charged for the teenager’s death.

“A lot of people do have firearms these days,” Miami Gardens Police Sergeant Emmanuel Jeanty said, according to Local 10, “and it’s up to us to ensure that if we’re going to have firearms in our home to keep them locked up and to make sure that they stay away from the reach of kids.”

Jeanty added that the Miami Gardens Police Department provides gun locks and other kits to help local families “keep these firearms locked under the reach of kids because our children’s safety is our top priority,” according to Local 10.