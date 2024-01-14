3 Dead After Plane Crashes In Massachusetts

A small plane crash claimed the lives of three individuals Sunday in Massachusetts, CBS News reported.

The accident occurred around noon near Country Club Road in Greenfield, a region known for its dense woodlands in the county. The aircraft involved was a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 55, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to CBS News. Massachusetts State Police were among the first responders at the scene and confirmed the death of all three passengers aboard the flight.

“We are confirming that there was a fatal twin engine plane crash near the Greenfield/Leyden town line near Oak Hill Acres Rd. There were no survivors,” Greenfield Massachusetts Police Department said in a statement. “Rescue crews and investigators are on scene. Please do not try to view the scene as you will be turned away.”

UPDATE: 3 people killed in western Massachusetts small plane crash https://t.co/EBNGbFGUiT — WBZ | CBS News Boston (@wbz) January 14, 2024

It was also confirmed that all victims in the plane crash were adults. As of now, the identities of the three victims remain undisclosed as authorities haven’t notified their next of kin, according to WCVB 5.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), in collaboration with the FAA, has taken charge of the investigation into this incident. (RELATED: More Than 300 People Somehow Survive A Major Airplane Fire After Suspected Midair Crash)

“The preliminary information is that the plane crashed under unknown circumstances near Leyden Wildlife Management Area with three people on board,” the NTSB said in a statement, CBS News noted. “An NTSB investigator is en route to the scene and is expected to arrive tomorrow. Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft.”