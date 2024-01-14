Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Meeting With Los Angeles Chargers In First NFL Meeting: REPORT

Hollywood Harbaugh … it has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

At this point, it appears that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is headed to the NFL, with a derby for his services taking form. And it looks like we now have our first candidate for the skipper: the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to a report from ESPN, the Chargers will be the first NFL franchise to hold a meeting with Harbaugh regarding their head-coaching vacancy. (RELATED: Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum Declare For NFL Draft)

Other teams that have openings are the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

Previously coaching in the NFL, Harbaugh has a relationship with the Chargers franchise and the owners of the team — the Spanos family. As a player, he was a Charger in 1999 and 2000, retiring at the end of the 2001 campaign.

BREAKING: Michigan Jim Harbaugh to the #Chargers is “gaining steam in some league circles,” per ESPN. Harbaugh and Herbert would be one of the best pairing the leagues ever seen. This is the third report connecting Harbaugh to the LAC. pic.twitter.com/FSi7NVkUMY — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 7, 2024

A ‘Harbaugh x Herbert’ connection would definitely be sexy, and not just on the field, but it’s marketable as hell.

You have ‘Hollywood Harbaugh,’ ‘Hollywood Herbert,’ I could see all of this stuff writing itself as they go along to build up both wins and hype. Hell, just imagine them doing a whole ‘Hollywood Hogan x NWO’ marketing gimmick, both wearing the classic black and white shirts while being royalty in Los Angeles. It would be so classic.

You better not let this one slip through your hands, Los Angeles. You’ve got something great here.