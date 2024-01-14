Fani Willis Suggests Racism Fueled Bombshell Allegations About Improper Relationship With Special Attorney

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis blamed racism Sunday for motivating allegations that she engaged in an improper relationship with a special attorney her office paid to assist with the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Willis’ office hired Nathan Wade, a private lawyer who has played a key role as a special attorney in the racketeering case against Trump and his associates pursuant to the 2020 election, who then allegedly used money that his firm received from Fulton County to cover the costs of ritzy trips with Willis, according to a court motion filed last week by representatives of Trump co-defendant Michael Roman. In her first public remarks addressing the allegations at Big Bethel AME Church, Willis suggested that the allegations involving her and Wade are primarily the product of racial animus.

“I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counsels, as is my right to do, paid them all the same hourly rate. They only attack one,” Willis said, referencing Wade but stopping short of naming him explicitly. “I hired one white woman, a good personal friend and great lawyer, a superstar, I tell you. I hired one white man, brilliant, my friend and a great lawyer. And I hired one black man, another superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer … First thing they say: ‘oh, she [is going to] play the race card now.’ But no, God, isn’t it them who’s playing the race card when they only question one?” (RELATED: Wife Of Fulton County Trump Prosecutor Alleges He Took Money From Her Account, Left Her In ‘Dire Need’)

Willis appeared to defend her hiring of special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Without mentioning Wade by name, Willis said she hired three special prosecutors to work on the case and “paid them all the same hourly rate.” But critics only attack the one who is a Black man, she said. pic.twitter.com/XJQtrnqfbL — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) January 14, 2024

Fulton County paid Wade approximately $654,000 in fees since January 2022, according to county records reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Wade allegedly used those funds to pay for trips with Willis to places like Napa Valley, the Caribbean and Florida, according to the motion filed Monday.

Willis and Wade “have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers,” the motion alleges.

Notably, the filing does not provide concrete proof of the behavior alleged, such as definitive evidence that Willis and Wade are romantically involved or receipts of travel tickets. It does allege, though, that “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship.”

Some legal analysts have suggested that the allegations could seriously inhibit Willis’ ability to prosecute Trump and his associates if proven true. The alleged actions of Willis and Wade may amount to fraudulent activity that could possibly be prosecuted under federal racketeering law if substantiated, according to the motion’s text.

Wade also met with the White House Counsel’s Office in May and November 2022, before the Georgia racketeering indictment came down in August 2023. As of Friday, he is also the subject of a House Judiciary Committee inquiry.

Representatives for Willis and Fulton County did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

