‘Honeymooners’ Star Joyce Randolph Dead At 99

Actress Joyce Randolph, who starred as Trixie Norton on “The Honeymooners,” died Saturday at age 99.

Randolph passed away Saturday evening at her home in New York City, her son, Randolph “Randy” Richard Charles confirmed, according to People.

The famous actress died in her sleep after suffering the effects of old age, TMZ reported. Randolph, unable to walk, was in hospice care at the time of her death.

Randolph was the only surviving cast member of the main cast of “The Honeymooners,” a sitcom that aired in the 1950s, according to People. Randolph’s character, Trixie Norton, was married to Ed Norton, played by Art Carney.

“The Honeymooners” followed bus driver Ralph Kramden and his friend, sewer worker Ed Norton as they “struggle to strike it rich while their wives look on with weary patience,” a description on IMDB read. The show debuted in 1955 and lasted one season. (RELATED: Seinfeld Actor Peter Crombie Dead At 71)

Randolph’s son revealed that the actress will be cremated, TMZ reported. He asked for all donations to be sent to the Entertainment Community Fund in lieu of flowers.

Randolph was the only remaining cast member from “The Honeymooners” quartet for more than 20 years. The actress became the lone survivor when Art Carney passed away in 2003, according to IMDB. Jackie Gleason, who played Kramden, died in 1987, and Aubrey Meadows, who played Kramden’s wife, Alice, died in 1996.

Randolph appeared on an episode of “The Ed Sullivan Show” for a sketch about the sitcom in 1952, according to IMDB. She also appeared in “The Doctors and the Nurses” and “Everything’s Jake.”