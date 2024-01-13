Seinfeld Actor Peter Crombie Dead At 71

“Seinfeld” actor Peter Crombie died Wednesday at age 71.

Crombie, who was known for his role as “Crazy Joe Davola,” passed away following a brief battle with an undisclosed illness, TMZ reported.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning,” Nadine Kijner, Crombie’s ex-wife, wrote on Instagram Thursday. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter.”

Crombie portrayed Crazy Joe Davola beginning in the fourth season of “Seinfeld” in 1992, according to the New York Post. The recurring character is most known for his appearance in the ninth episode of season four, “The Opera,” in which Crazy Joe Davola becomes psychotically jealous that Jerry briefly dated Elaine, with whom Crombie’s character was romantically obsessed. (RELATED: ‘Apparently, They Don’t Need George’: Jason Alexander Weighs In On ‘Seinfeld’ Reboot Rumors)

The character, named after TV producer Joe Davola, appeared in five episodes during season four, the outlet reported. He is most recognizable from the clown costume he wore while stalking Jerry and Elaine at “Pagliacci,” an opera about a murderous clown who enacts revenge on his wife and the other man she fell in love with.

Crombie made appearances in several television shows, including “Law & Order,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “L.A. Law,” “L.A. Firefighters,” “Picket Fences,” “NYPD Blue” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” according to the outlet. He also had roles in several films, including “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Se7en” and “The Doors.”

“He was the kindest most caring, giving, considerate man,” Kijner told TMZ. “He was loved by everybody, generous, and never had anything bad to say about anyone.”