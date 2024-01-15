Bills Fans Shower Steelers Players In Snowballs During Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills faithful cascaded a steady stream of snowballs down upon Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens as he narrowly failed to haul in a corner of the endzone touchdown grab Monday during the AFC Wild Card playoff game, videos posted on Twitter show.

Many of Bills Mafia had already been handling the snow at Highmark Stadium, as the team recruited local fans to help shovel the stadium and clear the snow from the weekend blizzard.

Fans took it upon themselves to pelt players with the snow throughout the game, but it was particularly noticeable as Pickens dropped the ball.

Bills Mafia throwing snowballs from the stands. True 12th man.

pic.twitter.com/dF56GbwrxG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 16, 2024

The Bills fanbase, already notorious for their rowdy and borderline psychotic behavior, is no stranger to snow games. But some NFL pundits took exception to their behavior.

Whoever thru the snowball has to be found and kicked out — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) January 16, 2024

“Whoever thru the snowball has to be found and kicked out,” NFL Hall of Fame safety Charles Woodson tweeted. (RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen Just Pulled Off A Feat Last Achieved By Colin Kaepernick)

With all due respect to the legendary Woodson, can we relax? It’s snow. Nobody is going to die. They’re playing a violent contact sport in which 300 lb men regularly try to maim and crush each other. Getting pegged by a bit of fresh powder is the least of their concerns.

And, to be fair, if I had to live in the frigid tundra that is Buffalo I would probably find myself getting hammered and launching snowballs too. I mean, what are they gonna do, just NOT throw the snow? Boring.

Plus it makes for a pretty sick visual when the Bills score and the stadium bursts into white flurries.