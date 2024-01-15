We Have More Footage Of Buffalo Bills Fans Jumping Through Burning Tables

Ahh … Bills Mafia. I wouldn’t expect anything less from you.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills are squaring off right now in the AFC Wild Card Round, and at the time of this writing, the Bills are beating the Steelers, 21-10, in the third quarter.

Well, before the game (which is in Buffalo), Bills fans were tailgating as most football fans do, looking forward to some pigskin after the contest was delayed by a day due to snow (I still think New York is soft for that decision). But you know how Buffalo fans are … they do things differently.

So you have to add their extra eagerness for the long-awaited game to the fact that these people are flat-out crazy.

Which brings me back to the snow: Why on earth are we postponing games when Bills fans are doing THIS?

WATCH:

Ya know … Bills fans are gonna be Bills fans, and I can’t really say anything as a Miami Dolphins fan. My boys are toast.

But I will say this: It absolutely amazes me how the state of New York canceled a football game because of FOOTBALL WEATHER, but then the very next day, the same people they were trying to protect are jumping through tables … oh, and not just tables, but BURNING tables.

We really ruined a blizzard game to protect these morons who just went on to do this nonsense. (RELATED: Rumors Are Circulating That Bill Belichick Is Meeting With Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank On His $180M Superyacht)

Brilliant, New York. Brilliant.