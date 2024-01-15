Bills QB Josh Allen Just Pulled Off A Feat Last Achieved By Colin Kaepernick

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just embarked on a mad dash, showcasing his speed and power on a 53-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Monday’s AFC Wild Card playoff game.

The scramble was the second longest QB run in playoff history, trailing only former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, whose 56-yard rush in 2013 helped secure a 45-31 win over the Green Bay Packers.

While Kaepernick went untouched on his run, Allen bodied his way through two Pittsburgh defenders to secure his six points.

Josh Allen is a baddddd man 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nPrPlguowg — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) January 15, 2024

The difference in the runs, one of pure speed and one of pure power, highlights just how unique of an athlete and a football player Josh Allen really is. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Begs NFL Team To Let Him Join Practice Squad)

Allen averages 38.4 rushing yards per game, but that figure jumps up to 52.1 when we look at playoff numbers, according to Pro Football Reference. Allen surpassed both numbers on just the one touchdown run.

The run put Allen’s Bills up 21-0 over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, who didn’t even look like they belonged on the same field as Buffalo for most of the half.

Allen’s scramble gave him his third tuddy of the game, with the first two coming through the air.

I personally never get tired of watching this guy ball out. He has a CANNON of an arm, he can fly down the field and he will run you the heck over. There really isn’t another player like him in the game.

As CBS analyst Nate Burleson said during the game’s halftime show, “Josh, he plays in the danger.”

I concur, Nate. I might have to start calling Allen “The Danger Man.”