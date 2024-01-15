Editorial

Rumors Are Circulating That Bill Belichick Is Meeting With Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank On His $180M Superyacht

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announces he is leaving the team during a press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on January 11, 2024. Belichick, the NFL mastermind who has guided the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl titles as head coach, is parting ways with the team after 24 seasons. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Well … isn’t this a juicy rumor.

After the Dallas Cowboys were bounced from the playoffs Sunday night, I wrote a blog about how the streets were talking regarding head coach Mike McCarthy potentially being fired and New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick taking his place.

Fast forward 24 hours later and the rumor mill has only fired up, as Belichick is now being linked to the Atlanta Falcons to possibly take over their open head-coaching position. (RELATED: Could Bill Belichick Be Headed To Dallas? The Rumor Mill Is Chirpin’ Hard After Cowboys’ Epic Playoff Defeat)

That’s the latest rumor that popped off on Twitter, with one individual claiming they saw Belichick “pull up in a golf cart with his signature Mr. Grumpy pants look,” according to BroBible. That person reportedly also went on to say that they didn’t didn’t have their “phone handy as he drove past.”

That same individual also posted a photo of the $180 million Oceanco superyacht — called ‘dreAMBoat’ (AMB are Arthur Blank’s initials) —owned by Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the outlet reported.

Do I believe Bill Belichick is headed to the A-Town?

Nah, not really. I’m like most people in that regard. Hell, I find the rumor of him going to the Dallas Cowboys to be more likely than the Atlanta Falcons one.

But with that being said, I could totally see this rumor being true in regards to them meeting. If you’re Belichick, not only do you have to take the yacht invitation from Blank (who I find to be an absolutely great guy), but you at least have to feel out a potential opportunity.

I don’t blame the streets at all for hyping this up, because this is some interesting stuff.