Rumors Are Circulating That Bill Belichick Is Meeting With Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank On His $180M Superyacht

Well … isn’t this a juicy rumor.

After the Dallas Cowboys were bounced from the playoffs Sunday night, I wrote a blog about how the streets were talking regarding head coach Mike McCarthy potentially being fired and New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick taking his place.

Fast forward 24 hours later and the rumor mill has only fired up, as Belichick is now being linked to the Atlanta Falcons to possibly take over their open head-coaching position. (RELATED: Could Bill Belichick Be Headed To Dallas? The Rumor Mill Is Chirpin’ Hard After Cowboys’ Epic Playoff Defeat)

That’s the latest rumor that popped off on Twitter, with one individual claiming they saw Belichick “pull up in a golf cart with his signature Mr. Grumpy pants look,” according to BroBible. That person reportedly also went on to say that they didn’t didn’t have their “phone handy as he drove past.”

That same individual also posted a photo of the $180 million Oceanco superyacht — called ‘dreAMBoat’ (AMB are Arthur Blank’s initials) —owned by Falcons owner Arthur Blank, the outlet reported.

What does it mean when Bill Belichick boards the Falcon’s owners yacht? #spotted pic.twitter.com/VKUqtaj4aC — Nicole Harris (@ItsNicoleHarris) January 14, 2024

Do I believe Bill Belichick is headed to the A-Town?

Nah, not really. I’m like most people in that regard. Hell, I find the rumor of him going to the Dallas Cowboys to be more likely than the Atlanta Falcons one.

But with that being said, I could totally see this rumor being true in regards to them meeting. If you’re Belichick, not only do you have to take the yacht invitation from Blank (who I find to be an absolutely great guy), but you at least have to feel out a potential opportunity.

I don’t blame the streets at all for hyping this up, because this is some interesting stuff.