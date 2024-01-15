Bills’ Khalil Shakir Cashes Out My ATTD Bet With Absolutely Insane Touchdown To Lock Up Buffalo Playoff Victory

Thank you, Khalil Shakir! You cashed a brotha out!

In terms of profitable bets, the Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills matchup was a good one for me, and Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir was a part of that with what had to be the certain play of the game. (RELATED: We Have More Footage Of Buffalo Bills Fans Jumping Through Burning Tables)

Despite only having a 0.7% probability to put up a TD (which is incredibly crazy in itself), according to Next Gen Stats, Shakir managed to be in the right spot at the right time to pull off a scoop-n-score touchdown.

Shakir was located by quarterback Josh Allen on a drag route, but Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also found the receiver and shoved him towards the line of scrimmage. However, in true postseason magic, Shakir was able to stay on his feet and sliced through the Pittsburgh defense for a 17-yard touchdown that sealed the deal for Buffalo.

HOW DID HE NOT GO DOWN?! What an effort by Khalil Shakir

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/M7bifWZrrK — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

And in crazy fashion, my man cashed me out on a Anytime Touchdown (ATTD) wager to add to what was a sizable bag from the Steelers-Bills game. Ahh, can you smell the money, ladies and gentlemen?

With that being said, Buffalo, enjoy your week of glory, because it’s over when you play the Chiefs this weekend. And not only because they’re the defending Super Bowl bubblegum warriors, but you know you guys always choke.

Let’s just keep it real here. But prove me wrong. I’d love to see Kansas City get bounced — how beautiful it would be.