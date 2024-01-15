Christina Ricci Says She Had To ‘Lube Entire Body’ To Fit Into Eye-Catching Latex Gown

Christina Ricci wore a jaw-dropping latex dress to the Critics Choice Awards, Sunday, and had to do something very unique to fit into it.

The famous actress stopped to chat while working the red carpet, and offered more insight to her fashion journey that evening. “I’ve never worn latex before,” Ricci told Entertainment Tonight (ET) as she stopped to chat about her look for the evening. “You have you lube your entire body up — so I’ve never done that, and that was a new experience for me!”

The stunning, form-fitting dress boasted a playfully cut, intricately designed latex bustier, the video produced by ET shows. The plunging neckline was offset by an equally revealing thigh-high slit that turned heads.

Ricci has walked many red carpets in her years-long career as an actress, but she admitted this particular look required a bit more in the way of preparation. Simply getting into the tight latex dress was a challenge all it’s own.

“It’s by designer Atsuko Kudo, and she’s a latex designer, and my husband, who works in fashion, actually came up with the idea of, perhaps, you know — we could reach out and she can make something custom for me,” Ricci informed ET, according to the vide.

Showing complete approval and appreciation of her outfit, she told ET, “And she did, and it’s really amazing!”

Ricci was nominated for her role in “Yellowjackets,” the ET reporter remarked.

She shared images and videos of her dress to her Instagram page, alongside credit to those who helped her achieve this one-of-a-kind look.(RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Recalls Scathing Reviews From The Past As He Accepts Critics Choice Award)

“In custom @atsukokudolatex and @bucherer @buchererfinejewellery for the critics choice awards yesterday 🖤🖤🖤,” she wrote to her 2 million Instagram followers.

Her fans flooded her page with compliments about her stunning gown.