Global Elites Clutch Their Pearls Over Prospect Of Trump Presidency: ‘Great Concern’

Global elites are expressing grave concern over former President Donald Trump securing a reelection victory in 2024 in statements surrounding the World Economic Forum Davos conference.

European and American elites are apprehensive about the potential ramifications of another Trump presidency, according to remarks they gave at and ahead of Davos, Bloomberg reported on Monday, the first day of the conference. They said Trump’s presidency poses possible risks to the world order, based on his first term. (RELATED: World Economic Forum Removes Vivek Ramaswamy’s Name From ‘Young Global Leader’ List After Lawsuit)

This is a speech at the World Economic Forum in 2018. Trump represents the interest of America and the American people everywhere he goes. He makes that VERY CLEAR. Everything about his presentation was about the welfare of Americans: whites, blacks, Asian ,Hispanics. He… pic.twitter.com/kBq2pCnTlY — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) January 15, 2024

“You know, we’ve been there before, we survived it, so we’ll see what it means,” BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand stated in a Bloomberg Television interview. “Certainly from a European perspective, from a kind of globalist, Atlanticist perspective, it’s of course a great concern.”

Trump is promoting a nationalist, anti-elitist message ahead of the 2024 election. He is leading President Joe Biden in all six battleground states surveyed for a 2024 hypothetical matchup anywhere from 1 to 11 points, according to a recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey.

“I don’t think that it’s a foregone conclusion,” former Democratic Vice President Al Gore told Bloomberg Television. “I’ve been through the process, I’ve run four national campaigns over the years and seen it from that perspective. I’ve seen a lot of surprises over the years. Something tells me this may be a year of significant surprises. I hope it’s the case because I don’t want to see him re-nominated and re-elected.”

Trump is ahead of rival candidates by nearly 34 points in Iowa, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

“I’m not sure they’re as significant as some believe,” Gore said about Iowa. “There have been so many examples – last time in 2016 Ted Cruz won the Iowa caucus, and then it mattered not a whit. We’ve seen others win the Iowa caucus on the Republican side and then disappear.”

European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde said a Trump reelection is a “threat” to Europe, citing the trade tariffs he imposed, his commitment to NATO and climate change policy in an interview with TV channel France 2 on Thursday, according to Politico.

“If we are to draw lessons from history, meaning the way he ran the first four years of his mandate, it’s clearly a threat,” Lagarde asserted.

