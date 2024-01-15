Hulk Hogan Rescues Woman Involved In Horrific Car Crash

WWE star, Hulk Hogan, reportedly jumped in to rescue a woman who was trapped in her car after it flipped upside down in a horrific car crash.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation reported that Hulk Hogan was traveling along the highway in Clearwater, Florida with his wife, Sky, and his friend, Jake, Sunday when they witnessed the crash. They quickly sprang to action and ran toward the vehicle to help the 17-year-old female driver, according to TMZ. Hogan and his crew were reportedly the first on-scene and were able to puncture the vehicle’s airbag with some tools the wrestler had on hand. They managed to free the driver from her seatbelt and take her to safety until medics arrived.

Hulk Hogan Plays Good Samaritan, Helps Woman Whose Car Flipped on Highway | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/7m2aPB3S9Y — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2024

Hogan, who played a villain in the WWE, demonstrated he has a soft heart in real life after he selflessly rushed to aid the woman in need.

The victim was reportedly quite rattled after being in this scary situation, and then seeing none other than Hogan coming to her rescue. The legendary wrestler stayed with the victim until medical professionals arrived on the scene and assessed the situation, according to TMZ.

Hogan, Sky and Jake — a former marine — stayed at the site of the collision and offered information that could assist the investigation, according to TMZ. It’s unclear if the driver that reportedly caused the crash was ever located.

Sources said the young woman who was rescued seemed to be doing alright after the ordeal, but the extent of her injuries remains unclear at this time, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Hulk Hogan Gets Dunked In Baptismal Ceremony At Age 70)

This story continues to unfold.