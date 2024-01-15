Insult To Injury: Playoff Losers Have Flight Delayed For Hours After Brutal Loss

After suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Detroit Lions on the road, the Los Angeles Rams had to wait hours to get back home after multiple flight delays, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The poor Rams couldn’t catch a break. Instead of jetting out of Detroit immediately after the loss, the team had to stew in the misery of defeat on the tarmac, not making it home until Monday morning.

“Not that they needed it after a tough playoff loss to the Lions, but the Rams JUST landed from their flight from Detroit after plane issues and hours and hours of delays,” Rapoport tweeted just before noon Monday, over 12 hours after the Rams game concluded. “Not ideal,” Rapoport added.

Well, I guess when it rains it pours. Not literally, in this case, but the absolute frigid conditions in Detroit may have contributed to the “plane issues.” The city saw a low of merely 1 degree Fahrenheit on Sunday night. (RELATED: National Embarrassment! Jerry Jones Can’t Even Look As Cowboys Get Schlonged In Playoffs Yet Again)

So we have the Rams, after getting bumped from the playoffs in a game they lost by just one point, sitting on a cold tarmac for hours while they contemplate just how close they came to glory. Talk about brutal.