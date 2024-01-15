WEF Admit They’ve No Idea WTF The Economy Is Doing

The World Economic Forum (WEF) published its most specular spin to date, Monday, claiming they know how to fix the global economy while admitting they don’t have a freaking clue what’s going on.

Apparently “Creating Growth and Jobs for a New Era” is a key theme at WEF’s 2024 Davos summit, hosted in the Swiss Alps by everyone’s favorite cartoonish Bond villains. But these people (we assume they’re human though I’ve seen no physical evidence) immediately stated that 56% of chief economists think the global economy is about to weaken, with 43% seeing unchanged or stronger conditions.

In layman’s terms, WEF idiots think the financial future of the planet is 50/50 because there’s no consensus on the economy amongst the experts. Tell me you don’t have a flipping clue what you’re doing, without telling me you don’t have a flipping clue what you’re doing, WEF.

One of the ways WEF wants to create jobs is by making businesses shift away from plastic, the material 99% of our entire civilization is built upon. Plastics are oil, if you didn’t know. And everything you do to survive right now revolves around oil. So, can someone explain to me how moving away from oil-based products is going to create jobs and not lead to huge amounts of job loss while sectors panic and don’t know how to pivot? Anyone?

Despite these unelected slugs claiming to make your financial future one of their top priorities, it turns out it’s their own pockets being lined like it’s going out of fashion. The combined fortunes of the world’s wealthiest men hit $869 billion since 2020, and run seven of the top 10 largest companies, according to Reuters. Many of these leaders show up at Davos every year, pretending to solve problems their narcissism and greed create. (RELATED: ‘Lizard People’: Newsmax’s Carl Higbie Outlines The Real Threat Of Digital Currencies)

And most of the world’s wealthiest people don’t actually have the cash they’re said to have, so can’t even pay to fix any problems anyway! Take someone like Jeff Amazon Bezos, who has an alleged net worth of around $180 billion when you combine his assets and business. If Jeff tried to sell the stock he owns that gives him this inflated personal value, he’d bankrupt himself and everyone he loves within an hour.

That’s how the economy works, stupid. But the people who run WEF and the rest of the world don’t want you to know that because then you’d realize you can only rely on yourself, and not this artificial joke of reality they’ve made for us … not even their own wealth is real!

The crazy thing is, you don’t actually need more money to have a better life. You need skills to survive the absolute trainwreck that is the world under an unelected globalist influence. And most of these skills come with the added bonus of personal happiness. (RELATED: Normal People Having Ideas Is The Biggest Threat To Global Security, Concludes Cartoonish Bond Villains At Davos)

You need skills like sowing seeds and growing your own nutrients, even from the comfort of your fifth-floor apartment (it’s doable). You need to know how to filter water safely. And you should definitely get ready for the potential of rolling blackouts and power outages as 2024 moves forward. While a big part of me hopes we aren’t heading for collapse, I don’t see anything put forward by WEF to actually mitigate it.