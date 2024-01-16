Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green Blasted With Boos In Comeback Game

The spirit of MLK Day was in full-force in Memphis.

Suspended for 16 games after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in a Dec. 12 contest, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green made his comeback Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

But he wasn’t welcomed — at all — as the Grizz fanbase absolutely blasted the four-time NBA champion with boos as he was coming into the game for the first time off the bench. (RELATED: Sacramento Kings’ Mike Brown Uses His Laptop To Completely School The Media (And Referees) In Total Boss Fashion)

On the court, Green played 23 minutes of total action, with the Warriors suffering a 116-107 defeat. Draymond’s stat line featured seven points, seven rebounds and four assists. And also a three-pointer that led Dray to taunt the crowd.

However, despite Green being back with the Warriors, he was unable to help Dub Nation get the … well … dub. Without Dray, the Warriors tallied a .500 record of 8-8.

WATCH:

Draymond Green returns to boos in Memphis after missing the Warriors’ last 16 games 👀 (via @NBCSWarriors)

pic.twitter.com/NGzWcWkQO6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024

Here’s the three from Dray that led to him taunting Grizzlies fans:

I don’t think anyone is surprised about this when you consider the past incidents of Draymond Green, but what throws me off is that the first set of boos is coming from Memphis Grizzlies fans … I don’t remember them booing Ja Morant when he came back.

LMAO … oh man, sports fandom always cracks me up, but that’s how it is. I’m guilty of it myself.

It’s always about what’s convenient. That’s being a fan.