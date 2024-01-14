Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green Officially Making His Comeback On MLK Day In Hilarious Irony: REPORT

I have a dream … that Draymond Green is finally coming back!

Except it’s not a dream, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green is actually making his much-anticipated return, doing so Martin Luther King Jr. Day against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. For the game Monday, Green doesn’t appear on the team’s injury report.

Beginning Dec. 13, Green has been serving an indefinite suspension, missing a total of 13 games, and then three more while ramping up following his Jan. 7 reinstatement. (RELATED: Erik Spoelstra Inks 8-Year, $120+ Million Extension With Miami Heat; Most Committed Coaching Money In NBA History)

During that span, the Warriors have played .500 basketball recording an 8-8 record.

Being away from the Warriors for his entire suspension, Green made his return to Golden State facilities last Sunday.

Suspended after hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, Green has been doing weightlifting sessions the past week, as well as scrimmaging and practicing in order to bring back his in-game conditioning. Green traveled with the Warriors on their current road trip hoping that he was eventually going to be cleared for action. That is now the case.

After missing 16 games, Warriors star Draymond Green is expected to return vs. Grizzlies in Memphis on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Q13vFRbJ85 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 14, 2024

Ayyyy! Ol’ Draymond is back!

If you read my blog, then you already know that I’m a fan of Draymond Green, I can’t help but to love how real he is. With that being said though, let’s stay on the court this time, Dray. Don’t be punching anybody, elbowing people, kicking players in the nuts, let’s just chill out with all that stuff and ball out.

Because yeah, it might be funny, it might be entertaining, but it ain’t doing anything but ruining your career, pimp.