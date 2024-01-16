Elton John Becomes A Quadruple Threat In The Entertainment Industry

Elton John earned the rare status of reaching EGOT status Monday night at the Emmy Awards.

EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony – the four major American Awards – and Elton John is now the winner of all four. The music legend became the 19th person to ever reach this status, according to The Globe and Mail. The final checkmark in the box came when he snagged an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Variety Special, for “Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.”

The iconic star was not in attendance to accept his Emmy Award, due to a “knee op,” according to Ben Winston, one of the producers of the variety special. However, Winston was quick to note “he’s absolutely fine,” as he reassured fans that Elton John remains in good health.

“We knew this show was going to be historic because it was going to be Elton’s last ever show in North America on tour,” Winston said.

“We didn’t know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives, who has done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes — we didn’t know it was going to win him an EGOT,” he said.

Elton John issued a statement shortly after his big win.

Elton John’s husband David Furnish reveals the star’s reaction to achieving EGOT status at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/igJTXHZQMd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

“We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!! ” he wrote.

“Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful.”

Elton John made light of his current condition by referencing his signature moves while on stage.

“Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person– I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos,” he said.

Sir Elton John has been a tidal wave throughout his career to help people rise up and make hope and history rhyme. Six Grammy Awards.

Two Oscars.

One Tony.

And now, one Emmy. Congratulations Elton — a singer and songwriter of our time, for all time. pic.twitter.com/xzDLJPx6py — President Biden (@POTUS) January 16, 2024

Elton John joined a short list of incredibly talented artists that have also attained EGOT status, including Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend and Viola Davis, according to the Globe and Mail. (RELATED: The Holy Sh*t Moments From The 2024 Emmy Awards)

“Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here’s to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!” Elton John said.