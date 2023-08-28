Elton John Rushed To Hospital

Legendary artist Elton John was rushed to the hospital after suffering a fall at his villa in Nice, France, Sunday.

The 76-year-old was immediately taken to the orthopedic department at Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco after falling. The doctors checked him out to assess his injuries, according to Daily Mail. One of John’s representatives confirmed the doctors deemed the famous singer well enough to be discharged from the hospital on Monday morning.

John is said to be resting at home, where his representative noted he is currently doing well.

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” his representative said, according to Daily Mail.

“Following check ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health,” they said.

Elton has been spending the summer in France after wrapping his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

John was last seen spending a relaxing day with friends in Saint-Tropez on August 22, and was previously spotted enjoying social time with Kevin Spacey in recent weeks.

It is unclear if John suffered any lasting injuries after his tumble or required any medical care during his brief stay at the hospital. The reason for his fall has not been revealed.

The story continues to unfold.