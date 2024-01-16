The Holy Sh*t Moments From The 2024 Emmy Awards

The 75th annual Emmy Awards were celebrated Monday night at at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and the evening was packed with ‘holy shit!’ moments.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the evening kicked off with a special performance that set the tone for unexpected spurts of fun that were spread throughout the ceremony. Fans were treated to some shocking character confirmations, a completely unexpected smooch between two male co-stars, and a number of stunning revelations that were made during acceptance speeches.

Epic Drum Kick-Off

Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker surprised fans by opening the show with an epic drum performance. Anderson took charge of the vocals while Barker played the epic drum fill from Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight.” The crowd went wild as the familiar tune echoed through the Peacock Theater, starting the night off on a winning note. The performance was a nod to the television classic, “Miami Vice.”

Christina Applegate Gets A Standing Ovation

A visibly-moved Christina Applegate, who revealed she has MS in 2021, received a standing ovation early on at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards pic.twitter.com/2rDKt0qIhg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 16, 2024

The “Married With Children” star stunned fans by crossing the stage with the aid of her cane, amid her battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She sparked an immediate standing ovation as fans showed love and support for the star. She was visibly moved, and went on to quip about the restrictions she faces as part of her daily health struggle.

Jennifer Coolidge Breaks Hearts

Jennifer Coolidge let everyone know she is still the same star everyone knows and loves. After winning at the #Emmys for Best Supporting Actress – Drama series for her role in ‘White Lotus,’ she quickly put her award down. 📸: Getty Images / FOX / The Television Academy pic.twitter.com/53hAEfelca — What’s Trending (@WhatsTrending) January 16, 2024

Fans had a feeling Coolidge’s time on “White Lotus” might be limited, but they didn’t expect to have their hearts shattered with the on-air confirmation. Coolidge took the state to accept her Emmy Award for her performance in the show, then unexpectedly confirmed the end of her reign. She thanked creator Mike White before saying, “he says I’m definitely dead, so I’m going along with it.”

An Unexpected Display of Self-Love

“You know who I wanna thank? I wanna thank ME for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do!” —Niecy Nash winning her Emmy and then dedicating the award to all the “Black and brown women who have gone unheard yet overpoliced.” Queen #Emmys pic.twitter.com/GyMMrJd2dw — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

Nicey Nash-Betts caught the crowd off-guard when she accepted the Emmy Award for her performance in “Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” She did the usual round of thank-you’s before throwing credit to her very own self. “You know who I want to thank? I want to thank me,” she said. “And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go on girl with your bad self. You did that!'”

Trevor Noah Admitted He Sucks

Trevor Noah speech after winning the Emmy Award for the best variety talk show. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/TTDb6G3Ruw — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) January 16, 2024

Upon accepting the award for Best Variety Talk Show, Trevor Noah admitted he only ‘sort-of’ won. “I told you we would beat John Oliver if he wasn’t in our category,” he said while on stage. “We did it! We got rid of John Oliver!” he said. We’ll leave this one here.

Keeping What’s Good

🎥 | Tina Fey and Amy Poehler perform a special Weekend Update at the #Emmys to present the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special pic.twitter.com/AxGhYLopU7 — Tina Fey Rocks (@TinaFeyNet) January 16, 2024

We’d like to thank the Emmy’s for not ruining a good thing. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler sat behind a desk and revived their roles as hosts of “Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update. “We’ve reached the stage in life where we will only present awards sitting down,” Fey said, before proceeding to present each nominee with jabs and jokes, in the same manner that they’d read-off the headlines in the segment. Fans lapped up the funnies with the classic comedic duo.

An Unexpected Glance Into An Actor’s Marriage

#Succession star Kieran Culkin gives an emotional speech after winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/DdnmzhlJ5J — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Kieran Culkin took home the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “Succession,” and gave fans a fabulously funny look into his marriage. Speaking right to his wife, who was the audience, he said, “Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf. I love you so many and so much.” Then he shocked the crowd by saying, “..and Jazz, I want more.” He paused briefly before noting, “You said! You said ‘maybe,’ if I win! I love you so much.” (RELATED: Christina Applegate Gets Visibly Emotional During Standing Ovation Amid MS Battle, Video Shows)

The Most Bizarre Kiss

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson share a kiss as ‘The Bear’ wins ‘Outstanding Comedy Series.’ 😂💋 #Emmys

(🎥: Courtesy of the Television Academy and FOX) pic.twitter.com/RKYITNa3c3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 16, 2024

The cast and crew of “The Bear” came to collect their final award of the night, real-life chef and supporting actor Matty Matheson gave a shoutout to the restaurant industry. Ebon Moss-Bachrach suddenly grabbed his head and face and kissed Matheson on the mouth. The sultry kiss lasted a shockingly long time, and in spite of seeming largely invasive, Matheson played it off well.