Actress Erin Moriarty Isn’t Fooling Anyone, This Is A Fake Face

Famous actress Erin Moriarty sparked plastic surgery rumors after viral photos showed dramatic changes to her face.

Fans can’t be fooled into thinking this is a real face. No matter what anyone says the difference is too dramatic to be a natural shift. The actress from “The Boys” is a natural beauty, and fans want to know what possessed her to interfere with her face to this degree. She now looks like everyone else who gets work done in Hollywood, and that’s not a compliment.

Women need to stop plastic surgery until we figure out what’s wrong. Why would you ruin your face like this? This is Erin Moriarty from The Boys…she was already very pretty. pic.twitter.com/75MH5gSdSP — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) January 14, 2024

Fans have blown up social media with comments about Moriarty’s changed face.

Side-by-side before and after photographs show the difference in her bone structure, and it’s tough for anyone to deny the entire shape of her face has been altered. Some fans commented on the possibility that this drastic change could be the result of weight gain and weight loss, or the natural progression of age, while others pointed to the poignant differences and speculated she had gone under the knife a few times.

Moriarty is only 29 years old. Are fans supposed to believe her face morphed all by itself into this nearly-unrecognizable image we see today at such a young age?

The bigger question becomes, why do stars do this to themselves? It doesn’t bode well for the future if surgical procedures are being done at such a young age.

Fan comments point to the likelihood of a nose job, breast augmentation, Botox and fillers. (RELATED: ‘Not Always The Truth’: Blac Chyna Opens Up About Removing Plastic Surgery, Faith)

The caption on a viral tweet reads, “Women need to stop plastic surgery until we figure out what’s wrong. Why would you ruin your face like this? This is Erin Moriarty from The Boys…she was already very pretty.”

Moriarty hasn’t directly issued a comment on the plastic surgery rumors.