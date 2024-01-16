Florida Man Allegedly Masturbated In Front Of Stranger Before Stabbing Him, Police Report Says: REPORT

A 32-year-old man in Homestead, Florida, was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of another man and then stabbing him repeatedly, an arrest report said, WPLG Local 10 News reported.

The victim contacted a police officer at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, informing the officer he had allegedly been stabbed by an African-American male who he described as wearing a white shirt, orange pants, and a blue durag, the report revealed, according to the local outlet.

SUSPECT ARRESTED: A 32-year-old man was arrested last weekend by Homestead police after stabbing another man multiple times, authorities said. https://t.co/goFG48ww8G — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 16, 2024

The victim was reportedly taken to Jackson South Medical Center by air, the report said. Officers caught up to the alleged perpetrator, Devon Cooper, who had a cut on his hand, blood stains on his clothes, and a knife, according to the report, the outlet reported.

The victim reportedly told officers Cooper had allegedly approached him while he was sleeping on a stairwell at a parking garage, the report stated. The suspect allegedly asked him if anyone was there with him, the report said, according to the outlet. The victim reportedly claimed he said “no” and continued to sleep, according to the report. When Cooper allegedly kept on talking, the victim asked him to leave, the police report said, the outlet reported.

Cooper allegedly went on to take off his jacket, letting the victim see he allegedly had his penis out and was masturbating, according to the report. WPLG reported. After the victim stood up, Cooper allegedly shifted into a “fighting stance” and repeatedly stabbed him in various parts of his body, the report added, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Rash Of Public Masturbation Incidents Plagues Michigan Suburb. Cops Suspect It’s A Social Media Challenge)

Cooper allegedly also threw one of the victim’s bags over a railing, allegedly failing to grab another before running off, the report said, the outlet reported.

After being arrested, the alleged perpetrator was reportedly “uncooperative” during an interview with officers, the report stated. He is now facing charges including indecent exposure, robbery while armed and attempted murder, WPLG reported.