‘Footloose’ Star Lynne Marta Dead At 78

Lynne Marta passed away at the age of 78 in her Los Angeles home Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

The veteran actress, known for her roles in iconic films like “Joe Kidd” and “Footloose,” as well as a regular in “Love, American Style,” died after a long battle with cancer, as confirmed by her friend Chris Saint-Hilaire to THR.

Marta began her career on the syndicated teen dance program “The Lloyd Thaxton Show,” and went on to appear in episodes of “Gidget” and “The Monkees” in 1966. She was a significant part of the first season (1969-70) of the ABC anthology series “Love, American Style,” THR noted.

Marta starred in the 1973 pilot for the ABC sci-fi series “Genesis II,” written by Gene Roddenberry, but the series was not picked up, the outlet reported. Her extensive TV credits also included “Then Came Bronson,” “Gunsmoke,” “Kojak,” “Medical Center,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “The Rockford Files,” “Knight Rider,” “Designing Women,” “Law & Order,” and roles in soap operas such as “Passions,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

She graced the screen in several popular Aaron Spelling-produced series such as “The Mod Squad,” “The Rookies,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Vega$,” and “Matt Houston.” (RELATED:‘Days Of Our Lives,’ ‘General Hospital’ Actor Dies At 50)

In John Sturges’ 1972 film “Joe Kidd,” Marta played the companion of a wealthy landowner (Robert Duvall), attracting the attention of a bounty hunter (Clint Eastwood), THR reported. She was also remembered for her role as Lulu Warnicker, the aunt of Kevin Bacon’s character Ren, in the 1984 hit “Footloose,” directed by Herbert Ross.