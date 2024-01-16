Italian Authorities Investigate Alleged Supplier Of ‘Vegan’ Tiramisu Woman Died From: REPORT

Two owners of a pastry shop are currently under investigation for manslaughter following the death of a 20-year-old student allergic to dairy products, according to multiple reports.

Student Anna Bellisario suffered a fatal allergic reaction after allegedly consuming a tiramisu from the vegan restaurant chain Flower Burger, according to Mirror. After eating a small portion of the dessert, she allegedly began to experience coughing and respiratory difficulties, Mirror reported.

In an effort to alleviate her symptoms, she tried inducing vomiting and administered her asthma medication and cortisone, both of which she had on hand, Mirror reported.

However, her condition reportedly deteriorated, and she lost consciousness due to anaphylactic shock. She remained in a coma for a duration of 10 days at a local hospital until her passing in February 2023., according to Mirror. (RELATED:British Man Utters Five Final Words After Eating Fatal Pizza Slice: REPORT)

The dessert allegedly mistakenly contained milk despite being labeled as vegan, according to Mirror.

Despite dining at the Flower Burger, the chain was not implicated in the death of Bellisario since the dessert was allegedly supplied by a local pastry shop run by a mother and daughter duo, according to Corriere della Sera. They were allegedly responsible for providing vegan products to 63 Italian restaurants, Corriere della Sera reported.

Following the incident, the Italian Ministry of Health issued a recall order for the vegan tiramisu, suspecting it might contain milk, according to Italian Insider. Traces of milk and milk protein were allegedly detected in the pastry shop’s tiramisu products, while traces of egg were allegedly found in the mayonnaise included in the sandwich ordered by Bellisario for her main course, Mirror reported.

Police alleged the tragedy stemmed from a chaotic mix-up in production lines and inadequate staff training at the pastry shop, leading to the alleged inadvertent contamination of vegan products with dairy, Mirror reported.