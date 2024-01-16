A-Town Down?: Bill Belichick Officially Holds First Interview With Atlanta Falcons

Bill Belichick to the A … I wouldn’t mind seeing that swag.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday night that Bill Belichick interviewed with the franchise for their open head coaching position.

Belichick is now the sixth coach who has interviewed for the gig (holy hell, they interviewed six people already?), but obviously he’s a little bit different considering the six Super Bowl championships that he won in 24 campaigns with the New England Patriots, and building an outright legendary dynasty with Tom Brady that is without a doubt the greatest of all-time. (RELATED: Could Bill Belichick Be Headed To Dallas? The Rumor Mill Is Chirpin’ Hard After Cowboys’ Epic Playoff Defeat)

After parting ways with the Pats, Belichick is now a free agent and could potentially return to coaching with the Falcons, or they’re at least the first franchise that he will be interviewing with. I’d bet the latter, personally.

Atlanta is also looking at San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

After this news, I'm definitely 100% a believer in the rumor that Belichick met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on his superyacht about potentially being the next Atlanta head coach.

And my position from that blog is still the same: I don’t see Belichick going to the Falcons, rather the Dallas Cowboys.

Where else can that walking iconic brand go?