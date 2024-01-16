Kate Beckinsale Announces The Devastating Loss Of Her Stepfather, Roy Battersby

Kate Beckinsale announced the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, on Instagram, Tuesday.

The famous actress released a statement confirming his death, noting that he passed away at the age of 87. “It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness,” she wrote to her Instagram story. “I have no words yet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

Beckinsale provided more insight into the devastating loss her family is facing.

“He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow,” she said.

She included a video and a gallery of photographs that show Battersby and her mother sharing loving moments.

Beckinsale also shared a video and photo carousel of Battersby, who was married to her mother Judy Loe, alongside a heartfelt caption.

“I fought for you with everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost,” was written in the caption.

The images captured snapshots of Battersby’s life and included shared memories between Beckinsale and her stepfather, along with her mother and other loved ones.

Battersby was captured on video talking about what it was like for him to grow up during World War II in the United Kingdom, and how he managed to overcome all the obstacles in his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

The talented director was credited on the British TV drama series “Inspector Morse,” “A Touch of Frost” and “Between The Lines,” according to People. (RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Rings In Age 50 In A Playboy Bunny Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

Beckinsale rushed out of the Golden Globe Awards Jan. 9 while still wearing her gown to be by her stepfather’s bedside. She shared images of the evening on her social media page.

“Golden globes 2024 start to end @goldenglobes @cbstv,” she wrote to Instagram.