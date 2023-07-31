Kate Beckinsale Rings In Age 50 In A Playboy Bunny Suit

Famous actress Kate Beckinsale put her toned physique on full display by ringing in her 50th birthday in a Playboy bunny costume.

The “Serendipity” actress wore a classic black sequins bunny bodysuit with matching ears, and accented her outfit with a pair of heart-shaped earrings. She wore fishnets and rocked high heels for the photo, as she posed alongside two of her other friends who were also dressed in bunny suits.

“Happy bunny birthday,my birthday twin @olivergliese 💕💕 🐰🐇🐰🐩😿,” Beckinsale wrote in her caption.

Her birthday shout out seemed to be in honor of Adam Lambert’s boyfriend, Oliver Gliese.

Beckinsale proved that age is nothing but a number when she took the risky move of donning the tight Playboy bunny outfit. She shared her costume-themed birthday party photographs with her 5.6 million Instagram followers.

One of her friends wore a pink sparkly version of the Playboy bunny suit, while the other wore a white bunny dress that was affixed with a black harness and calf-high black heels.

The famous actress and model posted a number of photo galleries that spanned over the course of several days, celebrating her birthday to the fullest. Pink, white and gold balloon clusters could be seen all around her apartment as she captured the special moments shared with loved ones. (RELATED: 60-Year-Old Reality Star Credits ‘Schitts Creek’ Actress As Inspiration For Sharing Nude Selfie)

“I tell you what,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption of another birthday post. “Getting old is fucking great. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)” she wrote.