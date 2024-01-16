Newsmax Abruptly Cuts Away From Guest When Man In Underwear Crashes Live Shot

Newsmax abruptly cut away Monday night as a man in a wife beater shirt and boxers crashed a live shot.

Show host and author Dick Morris joined host Rob Schmitt’s program to discuss the consequential Iowa Caucus, the beginning of the 2024 Republican presidential primary. As Morris spoke about former President Donald Trump’s upcoming victory, the unknown man is seen walking into the room and walking past the guest on air.

As he walked past, the network cut to a shot of Trump greeting supporters and giving a speech at a campaign event.

Morris did not appear to notice the man walking past and continued to talk about the “huge victory” for Trump, in which he argued the race is a “knockout punch” for the other candidates. He said Trump is likely to win the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary and defeat Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in her home state of Iowa. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt Fires Back At Heckler Calling Him ‘Racist’ For Supporting Trump)

“I believe this is gonna be a very short presidential race,” Morris said. “I think this may be a knockout punch. I think that after this primary, New Hampshire is going to be heavily for Trump. Nevada always was. South Carolina will be, which I think will be a fatal blow to Nikki Haley because she’s from there. And then you have March 5 when 45% of America votes. And I think this will be over faster than a Mike Tyson fight.”

Trump secured a historic victory with 51% of the vote in Iowa, with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis winning 21.2% and Haley with 19.1%. Two other contenders, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson, dropped out of the race following the caucus results.