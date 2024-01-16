ROOKE: Nikki Haley Is The Left’s Favorite Republican

Last night’s Iowa caucus results were a disaster for former Ambassador Nikki Haley by every stretch of the imagination. Not only did she fail to reach second place (the highest any candidate who isn’t former President Donald Trump could hope for), she exposed that her greatest allies are Democrats and the mainstream media.

When you’re running to be the Republican Presidential nominee, the last people you expect to boost your ballot numbers are the ones actively hoping you and all your colleagues fail, but that’s precisely who propelled Haley to win the only county Trump lost in Monday’s Iowa primary race.

Former President Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 Iowa caucuses, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley trailing behind. @CBSNews @costareports has a look at the results and what it means heading into next week’s primary in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/byYf432oR7 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 16, 2024

Haley won Johnson County over Trump by just one vote, 1271 to 1270, according to the Iowa GOP’s preliminary results. President Joe Biden won Johnson County with over 70% of the vote in 2020.

While the numbers in this lone county claim victory for Haley, CBS reported it wasn’t disgruntled Republicans who put the former ambassador over the line. Democrats reportedly flooded the room in severe weather conditions to vote for Haley.

“The most interesting development … [was] they had 50 forms for people who wanted to register tonight or switch their party registration,” reported CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil. “They ran out of those forms. Members of the caucus team here had to run out to multiple peoples’ homes to get printer paper and get their printers fired up. They printed another 25 or so sheets of paper. They estimate about 75 people were new registrations or switched their registration from Democrat to Republican in order to play in this caucus tonight.” (ROOKE: If It’s Really A ‘Right Wing Conspiracy Theory,’ Why Do Democrats Keep Proving It’s Real?)

“And I think that’s a big reason why Nikki Haley was lifted up,” he continued. “We’re talking about 20% of the vote here — thereabouts, give or take — were new registrations or crossovers and that is above the typical rate. You see estimates [of] about 10% in a typical open caucus, so if she can outperform in counties like this one, at caucus sites like this one, then that bodes well for her ability to [be] a strong second which, of course, is what her campaign really wants to drive the narrative into New Hampshire.”

CBS News’ @tonydokoupil reports from a precinct in Johnston, Iowa, where some registered Democrats filled out forms to switch to the Republican Party to participate in the caucus: “They ran out of those forms.” “This room was in favor of Nikki Haley.” pic.twitter.com/BapNjVGxdh — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2024

When the number of Democrats willing to face the weather and vote in Iowa’s open primary wasn’t enough to secure Haley the state in its entirety, the mainstream media stepped up to the plate with explanations that included racism and sexism.

MSNBC host and resident race-baiter Joy Reid told viewers Haley’s sex and race were “the elephant in the room.”

“She’s still a brown lady — that’s gotta try to win in a party that is deeply anti-immigrant and which accepts the notion that you can say immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country,” Reid said. “She’s getting, you know, ‘birthered’ by Donald Trump, and I don’t care how much the donor class likes her.”

The race lady on MSNBC, Joy Reid, says Nikki Haley lost Iowa Caucus because of… racism. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/1YJZDHx1lP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 16, 2024

Reid added that Haley has an uphill battle in Iowa because too many White Christians vote in the primary. “This is a state that is over-represented by white Christians that are going to participate in these caucuses, especially tonight,” she said.

JUST IN: MSNBC host Joy Reid, whose hair is now white, appears to have a problem with how many white Christians there are in Iowa. She’s going to be even more upset after tonight is over. “These are white Christians. That this is a state that is over represent overrepresented… pic.twitter.com/4x0brSpF7q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 16, 2024

Haley has faced constant criticism from Republican voters over her propensity to tow the old Republican line on serious issues such as foreign policy and gender ideology.

She thinks children should be allowed to take irreversible puberty blockers and go through mutilating genital surgeries in the vain pursuit of switching genders. Her views on sending troops overseas to fight in globalist wars alone should disqualify her from being a Republican nominee, not because she can’t have her own opinions, but because it’s so far out of step with how the GOP base sees these issues. (ROOKE: Caring About Jan. 6 Is A Luxury Only The Rich Can Afford)

In the early 2000s, Republican voters were supportive of the Middle East war because of the devastating terrorist attack on 9/11. But after 20 years, billions of dollars, and thousands of dead American soldiers later, Republicans are more hesitant to jump back into a forever war in the desert, especially while the real war at home takes place on the border and in major cities.

Biden set the tone for 2024 with his Red Speech redo in Valley Forge. Democrats will target Republicans as extremists who hate Democracy and want to install a racist bigot into the White House. The mainstream media used this framing to qualify Haley’s loss on Monday because she is the only Republican candidate running like she’s on the Democrat ticket.

Republican voters have moved the party far away from the likes of Haley, which is why she wouldn’t have even come in third if it wasn’t for her Democrat friends.